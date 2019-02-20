Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32, of Broussard, was arrested Wednesday for posting on social media a video of a student fight at Acadiana High School, according to Scott Police Department.
She was booked with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said one student was sent to a local hospital to be treated for injuries obtained during the fight.
The students involved in the altercation were disciplined in accordance with LPSS guidelines and the SRO will determine if any citations are to be issued, school officials say.
Leger said two students are also facing criminal charges.
Eunice police seize 2.5 pounds of pot, charge alleged dealers
Eunice Police arrested three people and seized more than two pounds of pot, according to KATC.
According to Chief Randy Fontenot, officers with the Eunice Police Department, assisted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Eunice City Marshal’s office, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of North Street and South Mallet Street.
The search resulted in the seizure of 2.5 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $20,000.00.
Delridge Robinson, 22, of Eunice was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrest made in tire-iron attack on elderly man at St. Landry gas station
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man in connection with a violent attack on an elderly man at a gas station, according to KATC.
Kenneth Shergold, 29, was booked with simple battery of the infirm and aggravated second-degree battery.
“Video footage caught Shergold sitting in his Kia Rio near the gas pumps when a blue GMC pickup driven by (the victim) pulled into the Nuba gas station. Shergold exited his vehicle, approached (the victim) from behind, and for no apparent reason, struck him numerous times in the head, back and body with a tire iron. Shergold then dropped the tire iron and continued striking him with his fist and knees. After the beating, Shergold then left the scene in his vehicle,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers was notified of the incident and posted the video on their social media website and disbursed it to the media for help in identifying the suspect.
“As soon as the video aired, tips started pouring in,” said Crime Stoppers Spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.
Last week, one of the anonymous tips identified the suspect as Kenneth Shergold of Ville Platte, who also drove a white Kia Rio.
On Monday, another tip advised that the suspect who beat up the elderly man in Nuba was involved in an assault of a female at the Super Walmart Center in Ville Platte.
The victim told detectives she was approached by an unidentified white male, (later identified as Kenneth Shergold), when suddenly, he grabbed her by the arm.
Police say they have not identified a motive behind the attacks.