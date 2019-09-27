Early voting opens Saturday for the Oct. 12 general election primary. Ballots can be cast at any of five locations in East Baton Rouge Parish through Oct. 5, except Sunday.
Registered voters will select statewide office-holders plus members of the state House and Senate. Parish-wide offices are also up, such as sheriff, assessor and coroner. Some parishes in the region, but not all, will select parish presidents, council members or police jurors, depending on their form of government.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote Oct. 12, a runoff between the top two finishers will occur Nov. 16.
Several parishes have tax issues on the ballot, and in southeastern East Baton Rouge voters will consider whether to create St. George, a new city of 86,000 that would become the parish’s fifth municipality.
Both LSU and Southern are scheduled to play home football games Oct. 12. LSU hosts Florida, but a starting time has not been set. Southern plays Prairie View at 6 p.m.
Early voting locations in East Baton Rouge Parish include:
- City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.
- the Central Branch Library at 11260 Joor Road
- the Coursey Fire Station, 11010 Coursey Blvd.
- the State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
- the Baker Motor Vehicle Building at 2250 Main St. in Baker
In Ascension Parish, early votes can be cast at the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales and the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville.
In Livingston Parish, early votes can be cast at the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston and the Denham Springs-Walker Library Branch in Denham Springs.
Other voting sites are listed at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each location.