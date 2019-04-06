Aly Colón once told me that time is elastic.
Colón is now the Knight Chair in Journalism Ethics at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, but when I knew him, he led the journalism ethics group at Poynter.
A few months before I decided to leave full-time journalism back in 2008, I spent a glorious week with Colón and other journalists from across the country at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida, learning about the power of telling stories that often go untold. Poynter is a magical place for journalists. It’s restorative and inspirational. It’s a place that helps journalists reconnect to the link between their work and democracy. It’s a place that affords time to think.
That week, we learned from some of the nation’s best journalists, but in the years since, the one line that I’ve thought of more than any other I heard while at Poynter has been Colón’s “time is elastic.” He explained with passion that he wasn’t simply speaking of our perception of how time passes. He meant in reality — we needn’t take it for granted that time marches on a steady cogwheel.
He convinced me of the seriousness of his belief in the wispy way time can speed up, or stretch and pull one way or the other, then slow down again and drag across a short span like the snail I watched cross my front porch.
I’ve since read that sophisticated timepieces are readily available to measure with precision and prove that time goes by slower on sea level than in the mountains.
According to an above-my-paygrade article in The Guardian, Albert Einstein “imagined that the sun and the Earth each modified the space and time that surrounded them, just as a body immersed in water displaces the water around it. This modification of the structure of time influences in turn the movement of bodies,” and causes a slowing down of time.
This science I can’t fully comprehend brings me comfort. I like knowing that my tenuous grip on time is not all a matter of perception. I like trying to visualize the way time twists and twirls.
When I spent that week at Poynter, my daughters were 10 and 6. They are now 21 and 17. In the 11 years that have passed, I've pondered almost daily Colón’s theory (or perhaps, more accurately, Einstein’s theory) on time’s elasticity. If a court were to review proof I’ve gathered to convince myself that Colón and Einstein are right, flickers of this past week could stand as Exhibit A.
Last weekend, Piper, our younger daughter, went to her first prom. I lose track of how long she has been planning, discussing and anxiously awaiting her prom and its preparations. I’ve never known anyone as excited about prom as Piper. I tried to brace her for the possibilities that the evening might not be as magical as she had built in her dreams (but apparently it was).
Once the day arrived, I decided to join the prom prep party. I pushed calendar obligations aside and dove headfirst into the primping process with her. We did face masks and relaxed on the sofa, mumbling to each other for a long hour, as they worked their magic (Hers seemed to work more magic than mine, by the way). Then she spent another tedious, slow hour meticulously grooming each eyebrow. For those unawares, eyebrows are a big deal in the world of prom prep.
From there, she went to have her hair done and was back home in a flash. She did her makeup and, finally, put on her dress.
She was ready.
For anyone thinking, “A girl shouldn’t go to that much trouble for her date,” rest assured, this was not about her date; she was living out a dream.
Her prom date had his confirmation service that afternoon and was running later than anticipated.
Tick tock. Tick tock.
To catch the perfect light, she and I went outside to take pictures. When her date finally arrived, we ran to take a few additional photographs before they raced off to prom.
And in the blink of an eye, that day was done — already a memory that seems far away.
Time is elastic.