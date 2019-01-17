Man dies in hit and run in St. Landry Parish
A 51-year-old man died Wednesday night in a hit-run-crash along LA 182 in St. Landry Parish.
David Sonnier of Arnaudville was walking along the road around 10 p.m. near Thelma Drive when two eastbound vehicles struck him and continued without stopping, according to State Police news release.
Police have not disclosed any additional details, including any information about the suspect vehicles.
Man dies in Jeanerette house fire
A house fire in Jeanerette on Thursday afternoon killed one man, KATC reported.
St. Mary Parish firefighters responded about 2 p.m. to the 100 block of Inez Drive.
No further information concerning the victim or the circumstances of the fire was available as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.