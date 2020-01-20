Plant a tree
Be an arborist for a day at LSU Botanic Gardens' Arbor Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Scale a live oak, meet Smokey the Bear or set out on a scavenger hunt. All trees planted help to reforest our native trees lost during Hurricane Gustav.
Oh, what a night
Art, live music, interactive experiences — it's the 12th annual Surreal Salon Soiree running from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Baton Rouge Gallery. Featuring music from Royal Teeth, puppets and fire performers. $25 with a costume and $30 without.
A country forever changed
Catch the play "Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre. The production follows Parks' story from her early life in rural Alabama to the day she refused to give up her seat on a city bus, touching off the civil rights movement.