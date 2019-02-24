The men's Krewe of Tucumcari staged its 72nd annual ball on Feb. 23 with a theme of "Fashion" at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
King Tucumcari LXXII James Thomas “Buzzy” Landry, of Gonzales, as Versace, and Queen Tucumcari LXXII Molly Martha Landry, as Coco Chanel, reigned over the festivities.
Landry, a retired pharmacist and former owner of Landry's Pharmacy, was a duke in 2015. The queen, a sales manager at Dillard's, was a maid in 2015. She is the daughter of the king and Martha Fuller Landry, and sister of ball Captain Grant Benton Landry, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Singing the national anthem, Amanda Jane Ourso opened the ball, where haute couture and avant-garde fashions were the setting. The stage featured oversized logos of Coco Chanel and Versace.
The tableau began with the presentation of last year’s Royal Court: King Tucumcari LXXI Jerry Wayne Piper and Queen Tucumcari LXXI Mary Barbara Piper, of Lafayette; Maid Helen Trask Alford, escorted by her father, Justin Benton Alford; Maid Morgan Leigh Barksdale, escorted by her father, J. Eric Barksdale; Maid Blake Elizabeth Caronna, escorted by her father, Richard Mark Caronna; and Maid Leslyanne Claire Warrington, escorted by her father, Mark Thomas Warrington.
The 2018 ball Captain Jeffrey Wayne Piper, of Lafayette, passed the krewe whistle to 2019 ball Captain Landry, who represented designer Ralph Lauren. Landry is married to Tiffany Lemons Piper.
The arrival of the 2019 court continued with the king’s pages: Carson Patrick Landry, son of Patrick and Brandy Landry; Jaxon James LeBlanc, son of Derek and Erin LeBlanc; and Peyton Scott Landry, son of Preston and Cara Landry.
The queen’s pages were Emme Elizabeth LeBlanc, daughter of Derek and Erin LeBlanc, and Addison Litsy Marchand, daughter of R. Shane and Karen Marchand and granddaughter of King Tucumcari LXXI Jerry Wayne Piper and Jamie Politz.
The evening continued with the introduction of maids representing fashion capitals and their duke escorts.
Maid Isabelle Amelie English, of Port Allen, made her debut as London. The daughter of Clint J. English and Aimee Rizan-English, she is a junior at St. Joseph’s Academy and was escorted by her brother, Noah Riley English.
Maid Piper Rebecca Melton represented New York. She is the daughter of Craig Bernard and Sheri Kaye Frey Melton, of Lake Mary, Florida. A junior at Lake Mary High School, she was escorted was her uncle, R. Shane Marchand, of Gonzales.
Maid Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, daughter of Brandon Brion and Angela Marie Broussard, of Maurepas, appeared as Paris. She is a senior at St. Amant High School, and was escorted by her father.
Entertainment was provided by the krewe’s Ding-A-Lings Dancers and dancers from the Cangelosi Dance Project and LSU Ballroom Dance Club. Ensemble members and their dance partners were Brent Bonfanti and Allison Antie, Terry Doub and Samantha Williams, Steve Langwell and Ariana Virgillio, Wendell McDougald and Lauren Baxter, Michael Moore and Ashlyn Esterly, and Duncan Parks and Travis McLavy.
The tableau concluded with President Joseph “Joey” Culmone offering the Toast of Tucumcari, and leading a second line at 11 p.m.
The Board of Directors are President Joseph “Joey” Culmone, Vice President Darrell P. Ourso, Treasurer Terry Doub, Secretary Trey Earle, Chad Anderson, David Cordell, Brett Dykes, Michael Hale, Jason Jobes, Steve Langwell, Michael Moore, Scott Pennington, Casey Person, John Sanchez and Jay Trahan. Emeritus board member is Thomas C. McKowen IV.
Trey Earle served as master of ceremonies. Court designs and costume execution were by D&D Creations of Kenner. After Five Tuxedos provided formal wear. Stage design was by Catherine Hale Whitehead. Long Neck Society provided music for the evening.