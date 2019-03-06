Just a day after the city's biggest party of the year — Mardi Gras — online magazine The Salonniere anointed four New Orleanians to its Salonniere 100, a who's who of party hosts in the U.S.
Locals on the 2019 list: Julia Reed, Alexa Pultizer, Jane Scott Hodges and Martine Chaisson Linares.
It's the first year for Linares, who owns an eponymous art gallery and is known for her vivacious Instagram account (@martinemariechaisson).
Reed has a new book coming out in April, "Julia Reed's New Orleans: Food, Fun and Field Trips for Letting the Good Times Roll." She is also the author of "South Toward Home: Adventures and Misadventures in My Native Land" (co-written with Jon Meacham) and "Julia Reed's South: Spirited Entertaining and High-Style Fun All Year Long," among other books.
Pulitzer designs elegant and witty stationery through her namesake company, and is a go-to for brides to create just the right invitation. Hodge's company, Leontine Linens, creates handcrafted linens with a modern twist, and she is the author of "Linens: For Every Room and Occasion."
Reed, Pulitzer and Hodges have been named to previous Salonniere 100 lists, along with designer and writer Sara Ruffin Costello, philanthropist Allison Kendrick, debutante parents and philanthropists Mary Clare and Danny Conwill, decorator Melissa Rufty, magazine editor and entertaining guru Bev Church, artist Dawn DeDeaux, and musician Solange.
The Salonniere is an online magazine "dedicated to the art of entertaining, the joy of revelry, and the power of parties," according to its web site.