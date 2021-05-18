Baton Rouge and surrounding areas saw high levels of flooding Monday night as heavy rains poured down, bringing more than 13 inches of rainfall in some areas and stranding people in flooded cars and apartment complexes.
Highwater rescue crews responded to more than 300 calls in East Baton Rouge Parish overnight that saw some 250 people brought to higher ground, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
At Siegen Calais Apartments, first responders began rescuing families using boats as the building started taking on high levels of water.
Here are videos of the rescue:
More people being pulled to safety. Just a very surreal scene.— Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) May 18, 2021
I spoke to one couple who said they waited three hours for someone to come and get them. @WAFB https://t.co/QMDoyM50jN pic.twitter.com/Jo3gBDvRau