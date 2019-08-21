UL football continued to gain momentum on the recruiting trail Sunday, as East Feliciana High defensive back Caleb Anderson committed to the Ragin' Cajuns.
Anderson, who plays quarterback and defensive back for the Tigers out of Jackson, is the highest-ranked prospect of UL's 16 commitments in the class of 2020.
A consensus three-star prospect, according to the three major recruiting services, Anderson chose the Cajuns over offers from Virginia, Utah, Southern Miss and Tulane, among others. UL was his first offer.
His father, Cedric Anderson, is the East Feliciana head coach.
"We like the direction UL's program is going," said Anderson, who played football for Tulane during the 1990s. "Coach Napier stood out to us as well, as did the entire coaching staff."
Cedric Anderson said his son sat down and compared the programs under consideration.
"It came down to UL, Tulane and Virginia," Cedric Anderson said. "Caleb went through a list and checked off the things of interest to him.
"When the recruiting process started, he wanted to be committed by the time his senior season started. Last week, he said he was ready to commit."
Coach Anderson is pleased with Caleb's decision. Cedric's eldest son, Cedric Jr., is a redshirt freshman safety at Northwestern State.
"It's a great choice," said Cedric Sr. "Coincidentally, when I was being recruited it came down to UL and Tulane."
Another UL commitment, East Saint John wide receiver Dontae Fleming, deserves an assist for helping recruit Anderson, who is ranked as the 36th overall prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"After I sat down and put everything on paper, I talked to (Fleming) and he sold me on UL," Anderson said. "They're building something special. They want to make history, and I love it."
As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Anderson threw for 1,234 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 753 yards rushing with 11 more scores.
"Caleb is a really good athlete," said his dad, who also coached former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith at East Feliciana. "He's going to be a four-year letterman, and if he makes all-district, that will be the fourth time for that, which is uncommon.
"He's a real joy to coach and has good speed and size. He kind of soaks everything in."
With the addition of Anderson and Catholic-New Iberia athlete Trey Amos, the Cajuns received commitments over the weekend from two standout prep quarterbacks who are projected to play cornerback at UL.
"Tall corners are rare," Caleb said. "I like to tackle, to get on the line and press a receiver and make a big hit when I break on the ball."
Rivals recruiting expert Jerit Roser, who is based out of Baton Rouge, has had the opportunity to evaluate Anderson personally.
"Caleb has a long, 82-inch wingspan and 4.5 speed," Roser said. "He likes contact and likes to get physical. He's a great, hard-working kid who isn't shy about the weight room, and he has a 4.23 GPA. He picks up stuff quickly in both the classroom and on the football field.
"It was a huge weekend for UL to get two guys of Caleb and Trey's caliber. Those are two very talented athletes who I believe will see a lot of their best football ahead of them. I'm intrigued to see what both can do."
D.J. Looney was the primary recruiter assigned to Anderson, who led his school to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last year.
"It's hard to explain, but you just have a feeling that everything that comes out of the UL coaches' mouths is genuine," Anderson said.