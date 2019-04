The recent JOY Auction held at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell supported four local charities, including Community for Christian Concern, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, STARC and the Mount Olive Feeding Ministry, with more than $9,000 collected. The event featured handmade quilts, crafts, vintage and estate items, plants and baked goods. Shown is auctioneer Elva Ellermann with one of the quilts.