In a joint court of honor ceremony Dec. 16, brothers Sam and Ben Day received their Eagle Scout badges, the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouts.
The sons of Michael and Melissa Day, they are members of Troop 2003, Sewell-District, Istrouma Council, led by scoutmaster Chad Harper.
Each earned at least 21 merit badges to qualify for consideration for the honor, which is awarded by a panel based also on qualities of leadership, character and community service. For their community service project, they completed several restoration activities at Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School. In addition to the national award, they received certificates of recognition from East Baton Rouge Parish District 8 Metro Council member Denise Amoroso, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Gov. John Bel Edwards, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, and former president George W. Bush.
Ben Day, a talented jazz musician, is a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. Sam Day, an honors graduate of Runnels School, is a trombonist in the marching band at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he is majoring in computer engineering, and is a USA Powerlifting Louisiana Legend Qualifier in heavyweight powerlifting. They are the grandsons of Pat and Phil Phillips and Jimmy Day and Yvonne Lewis Day, all of Baton Rouge.