Who needs Rudolph?
Along the Mississippi River levee, stretching for miles near Gramercy and Garyville, thousands of people come out throughout December to enjoy the preparations for and the burning of bonfires that mark the holiday season.
Mickey Roussel, a lifelong resident of the Gramercy area, said his family has memories of bonfires going back to when he was a kid more than 50 years ago.
“I have four older brothers that started back in the '60s, but I would guess we’ve been doing this since 1970 with a group of guys from neighbors that live in the area," he said. "We’re older now but we still doing it, so it’s been maybe 50 years.”
It's believed that, with roots in Europe, the bonfire tradition in St. James and neighboring parishes may date to the late 1800s.
According to tradition, the bonfires light the way along the river for Papa Noël, the French equivalent of Father Christmas or Santa Claus in English-speaking areas. Last year's were canceled because of the coronavirus, but Christmas presents still found their way to the right places.
“The thing about the bonfires is that on Christmas Eve when everyone lights their bonfires, it lights the way for Papa Noël to come in the River Parishes so he can find a way," Roussel said. "I guess we didn’t need Rudolph because we had the bonfire and that was kind of the tradition, lighting the way for Papa Noël.”
While the bonfires are ceremonially lit on Christmas Eve, locals say the best part is watching piles of wood transformed into elaborate structures as December progresses.
Gonzales resident Jade Tomeny said that due to increasing crowd size on Christmas Eve, he and his family only come in the days before to see what special bonfires were put up each year.
“I enjoy the preparation and coming days before to just see it grow, that’s really all we do," Tomeny said. "We don’t even come on the night of because it’s so busy that you can’t even really get down here to watch it."
Roussel echoed Tomeny's sentiment, stating that traffic issues keep a lot of people from coming down to see the bonfires on Christmas Eve.
"Tomorrow we’re probably going to cook, barbecue and fry fish because it’s the weekends before and a night like tonight will be nice," Roussel said Tuesday, as preparations were underway. "Christmas Eve is pretty neat because you'll you probably get about 30,000 or 40,000 people along the river right here on about a mile and a half stretch. Every year it gets bigger and bigger so it’s commercialized now, traffic is going to be bumper to bumper.”
While people from across the country and surrounding states flood the towns along the levee in hopes of seeing the spectacular bonfire displays, local residents use the month to catch up with old friends.
"I might see my buddies that do this only three or four times a year, but in the month of December I see them every day," Roussel said. "If you look at the license plates when there’s traffic, you’ll see quite a few license plates from other states.”
One of the bonfires sure to catch the eye of those visiting and from the River Parishes is the massive blue crab constructed by Blood, Sweat & Bonfires, a Facebook group that has blossomed into one of the premier bonfire makers in the area.
After constructing bonfires with ties to Louisiana animals in previous years, Blood, Sweat & Bonfires member Joshua Weidert said the group decided an animatronic blue crab was the way to go this year.
“It’s kind of an idea that was collectively decided amongst our group, we have a recurring theme going on of Louisiana animals that are a staple to our state," he said. "We did a crawfish, an alligator, a fish, a turtle, a pelican, etc. This time we went with a crab.”
Weidert, a lifelong Garyville resident, said the community cherishes the Festival of the Bonfires as its unique Christmas tradition.
"Just like other people around the world have their Christmas tradition, the way they feel about that is the way we feel about this," he said. "It’s not Christmastime completely until we do our bonfires."
Sammy Clement, who helped deck out the crab with moving arms and a bubble-blowing machine inside, shared that this is the first year where the bonfire has moving parts.
“We usually use cables or pulleys or move them by hand, but with it being all the way down the crab’s arm we had to figure out another solution to get the arm to move without a lot of complicated parts," Clement said. “It’s not very complicated, it’s a couple of motors inside the crab’s arm and a remote control that’s on a switch.”
The inside of the crab is made out of wood chopped down from trees impacted by the hurricanes earlier this year.
“This year, we cut a lot of trees that had fallen in the hurricanes and so that’s what the inside of the bonfire is filled with," Weidert said. "It’s a lot of trees that were cut down from the hurricanes and put inside of here.”
As Christmas Eve approaches and the bonfires are finally finished along the levee, residents like Weidert reflected on how important the festival is to the people that live there and construct the bonfires each year.
"This is our Christmas tradition because Christmas season is what it is, but bonfires is what we do," Weidert said. "Some people might have sleigh rides in other parts of the country or Christmas caroling, but building bonfires is our thing here in Louisiana along the river."