Alexandria man charged in connection with fatal crash
An Alexandria man is facing a count of vehicular homicide following a fatal crash last month, KATC-TV reported.
Troopers say Chandler A. Lewis was arrested in connection with the death of Leminee O. Issac. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Troopers say it happened on La. 3170, near La. 457. Lewis was driving a box truck when he crossed the centerline and crashed into a vehicle driven by Issac, State Police said.
Lewis was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries; Issac was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duson Police: Arrests made in marijuana distribution ring
A monthlong multi-jurisdictional narcotics investigation resulted in the recovery of more than $65,000 in illegal drugs, $26,358 in U.S. currency, money orders totaling $10,000, two firearms and two vehicles, according to Duson Police.
KATC-TV reports Donovan Hollier, 35, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is in the Acadia Parish jail; he’ll face additional charges in Lafayette.
Police say they executed a search warrant Friday night in the 100 block of Kevin Drive. The home was reportedly rented in June 2018, no one lived there, but two dogs were placed on the property to guard the home. Officers say in addition, a python snake was inside the home to act as a deterrent to would-be thieves.
Officers received a search warrant to search the Duson home, as well as an apartment in Lafayette where police say the person who rented the Duson home actually lived.
A total of 2,345.9 grams (5.2 pounds) of marijuana, 212 Dosage Unit of THC Vape Cartridges, 200 edible chocolate cannabis bars with a street value of $68,118.00, a 2009 Mercedes Benz C Series, a 2014 Dodge Charger, two guns, cash and paraphernalia were recovered, according to police.
The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.