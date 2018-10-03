Barry Smith wakes at 4:30 a.m., puts on his uniform and jumps on the back of a Department of Sanitation truck to start a long day of emptying up to 400 trash bins, hauling off discarded furniture and cleaning vacant lots and the leavings of homeless camps.
The job of a sanitation worker for the City of New Orleans is tough, hot and occasionally dangerous – Smith says he’s nearly been hit by distracted drivers.
As an ex-convict, he’s appreciative the city took a chance on hiring him. And part of the reason he got that chance was a requirement that city jobs delay asking about an applicant’s criminal record.
“Most people, when they come out of prison, they’re not given a chance,” said Smith, who reflected on his own arduous search for a job, and the difficulties of finding advancement when one of the first questions still asked by employers is whether he’s been convicted of a crime.
“They didn’t give me a chance to show that I’m the kind of person who wants to persevere,” he said.
Making it easier for ex-offenders to find jobs when they’re released from prison is the aim of an ordinance the New Orleans City Council is expected to pass when it meets Thursday. It would expand the city’s “ban the box” ordinance, which delays when employers can ask job applicants about their criminal records.
The new rule would require contractors doing work for the city to wait to ask about criminal records until after they had interviewed a candidate. City departments have been required to follow this protocol since 2013.
Private employers in New Orleans won’t be affected unless they do business with the city.
“Moving this screening further into the process allows applicants to show the best version of themselves at the outset,” Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who sponsored the ordinance, said at the council’s Government Affairs Committee meeting last week.
The measure appears headed for quick passage after getting unanimous approval from the five council members who attended the committee meeting.
Policies that “ban the box,” a reference to the space on job applications asking job seekers to indicate whether they have been convicted of a crime, have spread around the U.S. in recent years as a way of giving those with criminal records a better shot at getting a job and preventing them from returning to crime.
More than 150 local governments and 33 states have some form of the policy in place, according to the National Employment Law Project.
In New Orleans, as elsewhere, the policy has been supported by a wide range of groups, including those focused on worker’s rights and helping those who have done time in prison get a new start on their lives.
It was the city’s policy, along with a partnership between the city and the Black Men of Labor aimed at getting work for those recently released from prison, that landed Smith his job.
After serving more than a dozen years in federal prison on a drug charge, Smith said the city was the first employer that would consider hiring him when he was released last year.
Before that, Smith said he’d applied to a wide variety of jobs, only to be told they weren’t interested.
No one explicitly said they were turning Smith down because of his time in prison – and would often provide other excuses – but he said it was clear what was holding him back.
“It was never going to be direct, but being a person of common sense you pretty much know,” he said.
Still, while Smith says he’s benefited from the city’s program, the wages are low, barely enough to “pay a bill or two” for his family of five, and he has no illusions about his chances of finding something else on the job market outside of government work.
He’s trying to better his chances by studying construction management and working toward a commercial driver’s license. And with carpentry as the family business, Smith said he one day wants to own his own contracting firm.
But all of that would mean getting his foot in the door, either with a city contractor or another firm willing to view him as more than just his history.
“I really do wish people would give people a second chance,” he said.