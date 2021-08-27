A Louisiana National Guard soldier was jailed after police accused him of raping a teenage cadet under quarantine for COVID-19 early Monday morning.
Steffan Mouton is now under quarantine at Iberbville Parish Jail on charges of second-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police say Mouton plied his victim with alcohol, which he also gave to two other members of the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program who were quarantined at the Gillis Long Center, a military training center in Carville, Iberville Parish.
St. Gabriel police Chief Kevin Ambeau said the girls rooming with the victim corroborated her account.
“They said Mouton gave them alcohol, got them drunk and came back at 4 a.m.,” Ambeau said, “at which point he pulled the girl into the bathroom, where she said the rape happened.”
In a statement to the media, the Louisiana National Guard said it takes the allegations seriously.
“Our most important priority is the safety and wellbeing of our cadets,” guard officials said.
The National Guard said it reported the incident to the St. Gabriel Police Department right after finding out about it.
“Currently, the investigation is ongoing,” officials added, “and we are committed to cooperating fully with local law enforcement.”