Hobby Lobby raises its minimum pay to $17 per hour
Hobby Lobby will raise its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour starting Oct. 1, company officials said Monday.
The Oklahoma City-based company, which has stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, will raise its wage after bumping it up to $15 in 2014, well before other retailers made similar moves, company officials said in a statement. It first raised its minimum wage in 2009.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.
State issues cease, desist order to Lafayette agent
A Lafayette insurance agent has been issued a cease and desist order by the Louisiana Department of Insurance for allegedly misappropriated insurance premiums.
Matthew Sias, a property and casualty producer and owner of MSJ Insurance Agency, allegedly accepted premium payments from multiple clients but failed to remit their premiums, according to a statement from the Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office. The actions resulted in the cancellation of their policies.
Donelon’s office also issued a revocation, summary suspension and a fine. Sias and his office had been previously issued regulatory actions for similar activity, Donelon said.
Contacted Monday afternoon, Sias said he was filing an appeal after he said both complaints were corrected after they were filed last year. The first involved a customer who closed on a house and a check was written out to the company but with the wrong address, and Sias refunded the customer $1,100 and $3,400 to the escrow account.
The second involved a flood insurance policy that was cancelled and the check was sent to his office, he said. He refunded that customer the amount, estimated at $1,100.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,” Sias said. “This is normal in situations like this.”
Sias has 30 days to file an appeal or the above actions will become final, Donelon said.
Super 1 to continue temporary pay increase
Employee-partners at Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana will get have their $1 per hour pay increase extended until Nov. 6 as part of efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. announced the extension of the Appreciation Pay to thank employees for extra efforts during the pandemic, which has resulted in more demand from grocery stores as restaurants have shut down or opened at reduced capacity.
Company officials began the pay raise March 24 for its 14,000 retail and logistical employees. The pay raise pay is in addition to the more than $21 million invested through bonus checks and other benefits for any employee who could be directly affected by COVID-19.
Grocery stores in the city of Lafayette are on pace to have record sales in 2020, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. July sales at grocery stores increased to $25.7 million, the third-highest total this year but still higher than any month on record prior to the pandemic.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.
LGH, Cox launch partnership
Lafayette General Health will partner with Cox Communications in a move that will help hospital operations and move more health care into the home.
The two companies announced Tuesday the agreement that is a first step in a multi-year effort to enhance patient experiences, and future initiatives may include deploying and testing additional telemedicine, digital health and patient monitoring solutions, in partnership with Cox’s New Growth and Development organization and LGH’s Innovation Fund.
The collaboration will allow for joint product and service creation through the combined efforts of both organizations. LGH will be a sandbox beta site to test and improve novel health care solutions there and with other health care systems around the country.
“We’ve always been impressed with the amount of innovation coming out of LGH, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on this new initiative,” said Leigh King, Cox Business Louisiana vice president.
Cox recently launched a specific video on-demand channel for southwest Louisiana residents that includes local telemedicine options, including Health Anywhere, information from LGH and news regarding COVID-19. LGH and Cox Business’ Trapollo telehealth unit have submitted multiple telemedicine and telehealth grant applications.
“More and more, the provision of health care occurs outside the walls of the hospital and doctor’s office,” said Cian Robinson, executive director of research, innovation and real estate investments for LGH. “Having the ability to reach our patients in their homes and via the device/technology platform they choose will be essential. Through our partnership with Cox, we will be able to focus on the patient, providing them the right care, at the right time and the right place.”
Target to raise number of Black employees by 20%
Target plans to increase the number of Black employees by 20% throughout the company over the next three years, company officials said Thursday in releasing its workforce diversity report.
The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has two stores in Lafayette and 14 in Louisiana, said it has had diversity and inclusion goals for years but “results show that more work is needed” to increase opportunities for Black employees.
Plans include developing and programs to hire and retaining Black team members in career areas such as technology, data sciences, merchandising and marketing; providing pathways for them to develop and advance within the company and conducting anti-racist training for all employees.
The company’s diversity report, based on 2019 data, shows Black employees make up 15% of its 350,000 workers but only 12% of managers, 8% of the leadership team and 5% of officers. White people make up 50% of its workforce but 61% of managers, 71% of officers and 75% of the leadership team.
Hispanic employees make up 25% of its workforce, 20% of management, 11% of officers and 8% of the leadership team.