St. Landry bank opening 2nd Lafayette office
St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has bought the former B1 Bank location on College Road, records show.
The Opelousas-based bank that opened its first location in Lafayette Parish last fall purchased the building at 914 S. College Road for $1.15 million from B1 Bank, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
St. Landry Homestead plans to open a full-service branch location there by the end of the year, bank President Joe Zanco said. It will be the bank’s sixth location after it opened the location at 800 Veterans Drive in Carencro in the former MidSouth Bank location.
“It’s a fantastic building that was built incredibly well,” Zanco said. “We love the location’s proximity to the Oil Center, downtown, River Ranch, Johnston Street and the businesses along Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom roads.”
The building was a longtime location for Tri-State Bank, which merged with other banks to form Pedestal Bank in 2018. B1 Bank acquired Pedestal in early 2020 to become one of the largest banks in the state.
Pedestal Bank had also acquired the former Panera Bread location at 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway but never opened a branch there. That building remains vacant and has been listed for sale.
ParkMobile app available downtown
Motorists can now pay to park in downtown Lafayette via the ParkMobile app.
Users can use the app for on-street parking, public surface lots and the parking garages downtown, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. The system makes parking downtown easier, so much so that users can find a spot to park before they leave their home.
Users can reserve a spot, pay and add more time on the meter if their times runs out.
“We have been talking about incorporating technology into our parking system for a really long time,” Begnaud said. “Now the user can utilize technology to make the parking experience easier and more efficient. People who come downtown who visit other cities will see that this is a real downtown and they have an easy way to park.”
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette uses ParkMobile, which downtown officials hope will lure more visitors downtown. Parking meters will still accept money or credit cards, Begnaud said.
Downtown officials and business owners have long fought a perception battle about parking downtown. A quick survey of those in attendance at a public forum earlier this year rated the experience a 3 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the worst.
Begnaud noted dialogue needs to begin regarding the private parking lots downtown and how those might be utilized by the public as more people visit downtown.
“People want convenience,” she said. “I think this is a strong step in the right direction to make parking more convenient.”
LHC Group buying South Carolina company
Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase a South Carolina-based hospice group, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase Heart of Hospice, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Chairman and CEO Keith Myers said. The acquisition includes 16 hospice agencies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
The agreement is expected to close in the third quarter and will be subject to closing conditions. Annualized revenue expected will be about $92.5 million, which will not materially affect LHC Group’s 2021 diluted earnings per share.
The provider will maintain the Heart of Hospice name.
LHC Group operates over 120 hospice locations across the country and has 30,000 employees in 35 states and the District of Columbia. It is also a preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 U.S. hospitals and health systems.
Selfie experience photo gallery opening
Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience, will open in October in downtown Lafayette at 806 Jefferson St. in the Juliet Hotel building.
The gallery is part of the selfie experience trend, where users can take selfies or professional photos while using more than 20 backgrounds that will be refreshed regularly, co-founder Sarah Branton said.
It will be housed in a 5,000-square-foot space that will also feature a unique event space suited for personal and business use.
“This opportunity is more than just interactive art," Branton said. "It allows content creators, professionals and individuals to create beautiful photos with their friends and families in a unique space that will be constantly updated so they can return time and again.”
Users can bring friends and their own cameras, and visits will last between 30 minutes and an hour, she said.
LHC Group to acquire Idaho group
Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase Idaho-based hospice company, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase Heart ‘n Home Hospice, headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, Chairman and CEO Keith Myers said. The move includes three hospice providers with a total of six locations in southwestern Idaho and four locations in central and eastern Oregon.
The agreement is expected to close July 1 and will be subject to closing conditions. Annualized revenue expected will be about $20 million, which will not materially affect LHC Group’s 2021 diluted earnings per share.
“The need for quality, compassionate hospice care is greater than ever, and Heart ‘n Home Hospice has played a vital role in this region with a mission and vision that is consistent with our core values,” Myers said.
The providers will maintain the Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Treasure Valley Hospice names.