Capital Area United Way announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity for its next round of project-based grants. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 14. It may take up to 12 weeks for grant notifications following the deadline.
The Project-Based Grant Opportunity provides a mechanism for funding outside of the existing three-year program operations grant cycle, allowing Capital Area United Way to be more responsive to community needs throughout each fiscal year, according to a news release. Funding requests for projects should address a specific problem within Capital Area United Way’s 10-parish region in the areas of education, income stability, health or basic needs. Up to $300,000 will be awarded for the spring 2020 cycle.
“The Project-Based Grant Opportunities allow Capital Area United Way to partner with organizations outside of our traditional 3-year funding cycle,” said p Addison, director of Community Impact & Initiatives at United Way. “This past fall we were able to fund 28 short-term, project based activities. These projects will continue to help create innovative solutions for the ALICE population, those who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed which makes up 45 percent of our community."
An information and technical assistance session is set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Capital Area United Way's office located at 700 Laurel Street in downtown Baton Rouge.
Nonprofits interested in applying for the grants are invited to visit www.cauw.org/funding-opportunities for more information.