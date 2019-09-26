Early voting begins Saturday and ends Oct. 5 for the Oct. 12 election for a number of candidate races, constitutional amendments and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday. The following races and propositions are on the ballot in East and West Feliciana parishes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
(e) = elected without opposition
(w) = withdrawn
Multi-Parish Races
Constitutional Amendments
AMENDMENT NO. 1
To exempt from property taxes certain materials destined for the Outer Continental Shelf.
AMENDMENT NO. 2
To allow the Education Excellence Fundto finance three more schools and public television.
AMENDMENT NO. 3
To require prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the Board of Tax Appeals jurisdiction on matters related to the constitutionality of taxes.
AMENDMENT NO. 4
To allow New Orleans to exempt property tax for affordable housing.
BESE
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville
Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge
"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
DISTRICT 8
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge
Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge
Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton
Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary
State Senate
DISTRICT 6
(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
Rufus H. Craig, L-Baton Rouge,
Mack "Bodi" White, R-Baton Rouge
District 32
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, D-Jena
Judia "Judy" Duhon, D-Olla
"Steve" May, R-Columbia
Glen D. Womack, R-Harrisonburg
State Representative
DISTRICT 18
(includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche
Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-New Roads
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)
Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter
Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel
DISTRICT 72
(includes East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
Marylee Bellau, N-Kentwood
"Robby" Carter, D-Greensburg
East Feliciana Parish
Sheriff
Kintell Scott, N
"Jeff" Travis, D
Ronnie Winters, D
Coroner
Dewitt Bickham, I
Michael Cramer, N
Police Juror
DISTRICT 1A
"Chrissie" O'Quin, I
Larry Noel Thomas, I
DISTRICT 1B
"Chris" Hall, N
George Turner, R
DISTRICT 3
Jason McCray, D
Perry Sagely, R
DISTRICT 4B
Dwight Hill, N
Richard Oliveaux, D
DISTRICT 6
Michael Ray Bradford, D
Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R
"Chris" Rouchon, R
Sean P. Smith, D
DISTRICT 7
Dorman "Chip" Bunch, N
Louis Kent, D
West Feliciana Parish
Sheriff
"Stan" Branton Jr., I
Michael Roberts, D
Brian Spillman, R
Assessor
Richard Kendrick, D
"Jerry" Tanner, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT D
"Bill" May, N
Justin Metz, R