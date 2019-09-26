Early voting begins Saturday and ends Oct. 5 for the Oct. 12 election for a number of candidate races, constitutional amendments and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday. The following races and propositions are on the ballot in East and West Feliciana parishes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

(e) = elected without opposition

(w) = withdrawn

Multi-Parish Races

Constitutional Amendments

AMENDMENT NO. 1

To exempt from property taxes certain materials destined for the Outer Continental Shelf.

AMENDMENT NO. 2

To allow the Education Excellence Fundto finance three more schools and public television.

AMENDMENT NO. 3

To require prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the Board of Tax Appeals jurisdiction on matters related to the constitutionality of taxes.

AMENDMENT NO. 4

To allow New Orleans to exempt property tax for affordable housing.

BESE

DISTRICT 6

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge

"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield

DISTRICT 8

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge

Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge

Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary

State Senate

DISTRICT 6

(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

Rufus H. Craig, L-Baton Rouge,

Mack "Bodi" White, R-Baton Rouge

District 32

Daniel M. "Danny" Cole, D-Jena

Judia "Judy" Duhon, D-Olla

"Steve" May, R-Columbia

Glen D. Womack, R-Harrisonburg

State Representative

DISTRICT 18

(includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-New Roads

DISTRICT 62

(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)

Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson

"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville

Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter

Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel

DISTRICT 72

(includes East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)

Marylee Bellau, N-Kentwood

"Robby" Carter, D-Greensburg

East Feliciana Parish

Sheriff

Kintell Scott, N

"Jeff" Travis, D

Ronnie Winters, D

Coroner

Dewitt Bickham, I

Michael Cramer, N

Police Juror

DISTRICT 1A

"Chrissie" O'Quin, I

Larry Noel Thomas, I

DISTRICT 1B

"Chris" Hall, N

George Turner, R

DISTRICT 3

Jason McCray, D

Perry Sagely, R

DISTRICT 4B

Dwight Hill, N

Richard Oliveaux, D

DISTRICT 6

Michael Ray Bradford, D

Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R

"Chris" Rouchon, R

Sean P. Smith, D

DISTRICT 7

Dorman "Chip" Bunch, N

Louis Kent, D

West Feliciana Parish

Sheriff

"Stan" Branton Jr., I

Michael Roberts, D

Brian Spillman, R

Assessor

Richard Kendrick, D

"Jerry" Tanner, D

Parish Council

DISTRICT D

"Bill" May, N

Justin Metz, R

