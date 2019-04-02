A boardwalk and trail in the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge is closed Tuesday to allow a prescribed burn, according to a news release.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fire management crews will conduct the prescribed burn, pending weather conditions.
The area that will be burned is the Mossler Unit F-Boardwalk, located at the Boy Scout Road Boardwalk and Trail public use site.
Fire plays a role in habitats like the Big Branch marsh and is needed to maintain healthy ecosystems, according to the news release. The use of prescribed fire helps reduce the risk of wildfires that can endanger people, houses, fish, wildlife and plants.