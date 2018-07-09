The state Department of Education is accepting applications for a program that will allow select teachers to take college classes tuition free, officials announced Monday morning.

A total of 21 seats will be available for the fall, spring and summer semesters -- seven each -- and more if funding becomes available.

While any certified teacher can apply, the program will prioritize teachers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Those selected to take STEM classes will join what the state calls STEM Fellows, who will work with the department and the LaSTEM Council to push STEM initiatives statewide.

"Louisiana strives to make STEM education available to all students to help build a workforce and a citizenry fluent in future technologies," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

"That will necessitate fully prepared teachers with every opportunity to further their own education," White said.

Tuition-free college? Louisiana teachers will be eligible under revived state programs The state is re-launching two programs that will allow teachers to enroll in college classes tuition free.

Other applicants that will get priority are those who teach in rural areas or in troubled public schools.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester is July 23.

Decisions will be announced on July 27.

Applications for the spring semester will be announced in October.

Teachers not accepted into the tuition program can pursue a similar effort overseen by the state Board of Regents.

It goes into effect when all the tuition dollars are spent and allows teachers to enroll in college classes, also tuition free, if classroom space is available.

More information is available at louisianabelieves.com