Man wearing military gear arrested after aiming rifle out of Lafayette hotel window, police group reports
A man was arrested Saturday at a Lafayette hotel after he was observed wearing military gear and pointing a rifle out of the window at the parking lot.
Alex Ortuno, 23, was reportedly seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday pacing and pointing a rifle from his open hotel window, according to a social media post for the Police Association of Lafayette.
He was described as wearing thick, winter military gear.
Officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded, according to the post, and spoke with the complainant and quickly identified the room the suspect was in.
They evacuating several other rooms before confronting the suspect, the post states. After all civilians were cleared, officers were able to confront the suspect and take him into custody with out the suspect or any other officer being injured.
He is in the Lafayette Parish Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Female pedestrian hit in Abbeville drive-by shooting
A pedestrian was shot Saturday by someone in a passing vehicle in Abbeville.
Abbeville Police responding to a call of shots fired around 11:13 p.m. Saturday learned a woman had been shot and was being transported to Abbeville General Hospital, Lt. Jonathan Touchet, public information officer, said in a news release.
The initial investigation determined the victim and another woman who was carrying a child were walking down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the intersection of South Bailey Street. When vehicles passed the women, shots were heard and the woman was hit, Touchet wrote. She was treated and released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Jason Hebert at 893-2511 or the TIPS line at 892-6777.