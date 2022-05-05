Rose Macafore Costanza’s stories are fondly remembered, especially of her crocheted bedspread. Crochet was one of the simple pleasures she enjoyed.
“In 1916, it was the fad of most adolescent girls to do “crochet” for their hope chests,” she once said.
She didn’t realize then that she was creating a family heirloom. The double-sized spread, which took her a year to complete in her spare time after school, at age 12, is among the remaining pieces of her exquisite workmanship.
The center of the spread shows a high-handled basket overflowing with roses and ribbon. It is encircled by 24 rows of vertical and horizontal roses, each with eight petals. A tiny scallop fringe borders the entire area.
The design was copied from her mother’s spread which was eventually lost.
Her various works include 5 feet of lace roses to decorate a room’s moulding; a gown top with large flowers, its neckline and sleeves entwined with pink ribbon, dresser scarf set, and miscellaneous squares with unique old-fashioned patterns displayed in antique frames.
Costanza recalled that when she was 9 or 10 years old, her mother first taught her to crochet. They would sit on the front porch of their house on Belfast Street in New Orleans on most Sunday afternoons. She practiced tedious rows of squares and circles.
Sometimes they visited a neighbor, Miss Mary, who crocheted beautiful lace for altar cloths and scarves for the Mater Dolorosa Church, at 8128 Plum St., in New Orleans.
“I loved to watch her handwork and quickly learned her techniques,” Costanza said. “She practically filled her whole house with crochet. When her friend’s children married, they always received a crocheted gift.”
Costanza often wondered if Miss Mary’s articles were still in use at the church. She could repeat Miss Mary’s styles just by looking at them and counting the stitches.
“Between my mother and Miss Mary, I learned all I wanted about crocheting,” she said.
One lesson she didn’t expect was when a crochet needle fell and stuck in her hand.
“I made sure an accident like that didn’t happen again,” she exclaimed.
When Costanza first became a homemaker, she loved showing off her crocheted bedspread on the bed over a pink taffeta sheet. She loved the way the design showed through. The bed she spoke of is part of a 7-piece set of solid oak she and her husband Joseph bought for their wedding in 1924.
“It cost $500 at D.H. Holmes,” she said.
Costanza always wished her children and grandchildren learned to crochet. She passed away in 2001. Her husband of 66 years, in 1990. They lived in Gretna and were the parents of six children and grandparents of fourteen.
Lily Plep lives in Gretna and is the daughter of Rose Costanza.