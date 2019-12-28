It all started as a project for an LSU social work class in the late 1970s. Forty years later, the Big Buddy Program is helping more youngsters than ever.
In the beginning, the program served about 50 children from the Roosevelt Terrace public housing community. Today, 1,400 youngsters ages 4-18 are part of Big Buddy every year.
“I have no idea what we thought,” said Jim Geiser, founder and first executive director of the program.
Geiser was a graduate student in Professor Mary Darowa’s social work class at LSU when she encouraged him to get involved with an initiative spearheaded by Mary West, a Christ the King Catholic Church parishioner and member of its Social Responsibility Committee.
West ran a free day care out of her home for children from the Roosevelt Terrace community. She began matching LSU students who attended the church with kids in her day care. Soon more and more youngsters became involved, and the program quickly grew to include LSU students from United Campus Ministries, the Methodist and Presbyterian Student Center.
Geiser was one of the LSU students matched with a child. Before long, he realized this was his calling.
His job was to screen student volunteers before they were matched with the children and to help coordinate group activities for the Big Buddies and the children.
As the semesters passed and the impact these Big Buddies were having on the children became more evident, Geiser knew the program had to be expanded into the community.
After graduation, he approached the Mayor’s Office of Youth Opportunities about financial support for Big Buddy. He got the funding and the job as its first executive director.
Under Geiser's leadership, Big Buddy grew to include weekend play days, sports teams, activities in schools, after-school programs and summer camps.
“Throughout its 40 years, Big Buddy has grown very organically,” said Geiser, who now lives in Athens, Georgia, and has implemented a program at the University of Georgia based on the Big Buddy model. “It has always been based on the needs of the community. … What’s made it a success are the volunteers, parents and organizations like BREC, schools, the YMCA and Capital Area United Way, who have come together and embraced the program.
“It’s not affiliated with any national organization,” he added. “It originated in Baton Rouge, and it grew because the community wanted it to grow.”
A lot of that growth has occurred under the leadership of current Executive Director Gaylynne Mack, who started out with Big Buddy in 1986 when she was an 18-year-old freshman at LSU.
“I came to Baton Rouge from New Orleans to go to LSU,” recalled Mack. “Some folks came to my dorm looking for volunteers for Big Buddy. I’m from a huge family so, I thought, 'Hey, I can go hang out with some kids; that’ll be fun.' ”
The following summer, Big Buddy hired her with an Exxon grant to help with summer camps.
“And I never left,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a ministry for me. I don’t even think of it as work.”
Geiser said Mack continued the focus on one-on-one mentoring, "but she’s brought a whole new dimension to the program. Big Buddy’s become a part of Baton Rouge. There are a lot of people who are responsible for its success, but Gay’s proved that one person can make a difference.”
Under Mack’s leadership, more programs have been added to assist children from elementary to high school age. She said one of the program she’s most proud of is Level-UP!, which helps high school students get real-world work experience while learning skills that will help them gets job or achieve academic success.
Big Buddy also offers Extended Learning programs, which focus on character development and leadership; after-school programs that address academic, social and enrichment needs; targeted tutoring sessions for students at low-performing schools; holiday camps; and summer enrichment programs.
Its Voyager Career Exploration Program helps students transition between elementary, middle school and high school, and to explore various careers.
All these programs take money.
Big Buddy's operating budget is $2 million, Mack said, with 70% of that coming from grants, including funding from the state Department of Education, the Huey & Angelina Wilson Foundation, Capital One, Whitney Hancock and Youth Collaboratory. The program also receives funding from Capital Area United Way and holds a number of fundraisers.
One of its more creative endeavors is Dancing for Big Buddy, where community leaders and local celebrities pair with professional dancers for an event not unlike "Dancing with the Stars."
“It’s become a part of Baton Rouge, something everyone looks forward to,” said Mack, adding that the May 2 show will be the 14th.
Another fundraiser is the Crawfish King Cookoff, held in conjunction with Junior Achievement. It’s a partnership Mack is extremely proud of and hopes to expand.
“Typically, nonprofits don’t fundraise together, but Big Buddy is always willing to partner with and help others like schools, churches and other agencies who work with children,” she said. “We can’t serve all the children so we like working with others who care about the youth of our community.”
In this the 40th year, one of Big Buddy's goals is to reconnect with those who have been a part of the program and get them involved again.
“I hope we can locate all of the kids — those legacies, who’ve been impacted by Big Buddy — both the Little Buddies and anyone else who volunteered,” said Mack. “We want them to come back and figure out a way they can re-engage with us. We teach our kids about the importance of giving back. When we can get those legacies involved, that’s what will keep us fully functional, that's what will keep us going.”