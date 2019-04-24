These days, Shannon Powell, 57, is the drummer in the tailored suit and the fedora who’s played with big-timers galore. He’s toured, played or recorded with an impressive list: Harry Connick, Earl King, Dr. John, Diana Krall, Marcus Roberts, John Scofield and all the famous Marsalises, including Wynton and his Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

He’s also an inveterate pedestrian. The distinct Shannon Powell stride is familiar to anyone in the Treme neighborhood. He’ll walk to a nearby grocery if he’s cooking. As evening approaches, he walks to gigs at Preservation Hall, the Royal Soneta’s Jazz Playhouse and the Carousel Bar in Hotel Monteleone.

A while back, when trumpeter Kermit Ruffins lived a few blocks away on Ursulines Street, he dubbed Powell “the King of Treme,” as part of an ongoing joke about who had made the biggest name for himself in the neighborhood.

The nickname stuck, because it fits.

Powell reigns over the neighborhood from his house on St. Philip Street, which has a jazz mural painted along its front foundation. Without fail, Powell and his wife decorate the house for the holidays, with twinkly lights and images of Santa for Christmas and construction-paper eggs and bunnies for Easter.

Friends driving down St. Philip honk and wave if Powell is holding court by his stoop. If he’s cooking in his kitchen, he’ll still sometimes stick his head out the door and offer a quick, big-voiced retort to an old friend passing by.

Right next door to his family house is the tiny St. Philip Street Church of God in Christ. It’s shuttered now but was rollicking during Powell’s childhood, with organ, drums and church ladies testifying on tambourine in a way that made it seem like the tambourine itself was speaking.

Before the houses on the uptown side of St. Philip Street came down to make way for Armstrong Park, the Batiste family home right across the street from Powell’s was a hub of the neighborhood and the birthplace of the musical Batiste family, including bass drummer “Uncle” Lionel. Professor Longhair lived down the street. Allen Toussaint recorded around the corner.

“I consider myself part of the source, darling. I’m not just a musician. Right here in the Treme, all of this stuff was passed down to me.”

Powell did everything a Treme kid needed to do to learn his craft and make a little money along the way. He second-lined, he shined shoes and tap-danced on Bourbon Street and took in the jazz music played in most of the street’s clubs.

His earliest mentors were a powerful pair: jazz icon and banjo player Danny Barker and Preservation Hall founder Allan Jaffe, who hired Powell for his first paid gig, at the Hall. “If it wasn’t for them two, Mr. Jaffe and Mr. Barker, I wouldn’t have a career,” Powell said.

Jaffe and his wife Sandra had heard about Powell as they rode their tandem bike through Treme. “I guess people had been talking about this little kid playing the drums, the little boy with a big old Afro and big jaws,” Powell said. “And I was very ambitious and full of energy, so Mr. Jaffe told me to come listen to all the great drummers who were playing in the Hall back then: the great Mr. Cie Frazier, the great Louis Barbarin, Freddie Kohlman, and Chester Jones, Benny Jones’ father. They were the tail-end of what I call old New Orleans.”

Though Danny Barker is well-known for recruiting Leroy Jones, Lucien Barbarin and other young men for his Fairview Baptist Church Marching Band in the late 1960s, Powell was several years younger, so Barker spent one-on-one time with him, going to gigs together, just the two of them, on drums and banjo.

Powell, a gifted raconteur himself, carries on Barker’s storytelling tradition as well as his beloved traditional jazz.

But in today’s gentrified Treme, Powell’s deep musical roots aren’t understood by the tour guides who stop large groups in front of his house every day to talk about jazz, because of his home's mural, of a mythical brass band that includes trumpeter Louis Armstrong and clarinetist Charlie Gabriel with a painted image of Powell standing in the center of them.

The mistakes annoy Powell. “They’re saying everything incorrect. It’s terrible They tell people that this is a house owned by a member of the Treme Brass Band. My image is in the mural, holding my hands up like the Pope, but they don’t know me. Even if I’m standing right outside looking at them, they never say, ‘Hello, Mr. Powell.’”

Despite the irritation, Powell thrives on his historical place in his historical neighborhood. “It’s a great feeling to walk out this door and still be here after all these years,” he said. “My grandparents bought the house in 1942. And I’ve been living here all my life, since 1962.”

To him, there is no better location. “Everything is at my hands when I walk out this door,” he said. “I can go either way. I don’t need no car. I don’t need no bicycle. I can walk everywhere I want in this neighborhood. I can go to Canal Street, I can go to the French Quarter, I can go to Broad Street, to City Park — walking.”

**********************

