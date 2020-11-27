While Tulane waited an extra week to finish its regular season, watching Tulsa debut at No. 25 in the first college football playoff rankings had to be painful.
If the Green Wave (5-5, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) simply had defended a Hail Mary on the last play of regulation on Nov. 19, the Golden Hurricane (5-1, 5-0) would have been nowhere near the top 25. Tulane, which plays Memphis at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Yulman Stadium, would be pursuing its first seven-win season before a bowl game since 2013, with the potential for eight victories for the first time in 18 years.
Instead, the Wave was left to dwell on woulda, coulda, shouldas during an unexpected open date due to the AAC’s coronavirus-caused rescheduling of Memphis’ postponed game with Navy to Nov. 28.
“It’s hard,” coach Willie Fritz said in the immediate aftermath of the 30-24 double-overtime defeat at Tulsa. “You work your tail off and you want a different outcome. We just didn’t do it.”
Although Tulane had plenty of other chances to finish off Tulsa after taking a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter, the moment everyone will remember is the 37-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Davis Brin to wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana as time ran out in regulation.
After calling a timeout with six seconds left, the Wave was in the defense the coaches wanted at the snap for the Golden Hurricanes’ last-ditch pass. Tulsa scored anyway, sending the game into an overtime that would end on a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown.
So what happened?
Tulsa lined up with three receivers bunched closely on the right side, a running back next to Brin and a lone receiver on the left side.
Tulane countered with a three-man front, two linebackers and six defensive backs.
The breakdown started with the pass rush. Cameron Sample, playing left end, lost containment on his side when his blocker pushed him around Brin and totally out of the picture. That move allowed Brin to take several stops to his right and set his feet before launching the ball, giving his receivers plenty of time to get to the back of the end zone.
Johnson, playing right end, could not get off his block and ended up with his back to the play.
Hodges, a normal outside rusher, was double teamed in the middle. When he finally got free, he ran after Brin and was a step away from him when he released the ball, hitting him after the throw.
Four defenders had no role in the completion, including Cornelius Dyson, the deep safety on the opposite side of the field from the three receivers, and Willie Langham, the cornerback covering the single receiver to the left. When the running back went in motion to the left, linebacker Marvin Moody followed him, taking himself out of the picture.
Cornerback Jaylon Monroe, stationed at the 17-yard line outside of the right hash, covered the middle of the three receivers on the right, who ran down the hash.
A fifth defender, Ajani Kerr, stood at the 6-yard line at the snap and guarded the middle of the field. He likely had no chance to get to the ball, and he jogged toward it instead of sprinting, ending up about five yards away when Santana caught it.
The three players with the best chance to make a play failed miserably.
Linebacker Dorian Williams, set up the right hash at the 30, tracked Santana, the inside guy of the three receivers on that side of the field. Santana ran to his right and turned up the field, passing Williams, who followed the flight of the ball but went too shallow. By the time he jumped off of one foot to try to deflect it, Santana was about three yards of clear of him.
Freshman cornerback Kevaris Hall, lined up at the 25 well outside of the hash, ran with Sam Crawford, who was the outside guy of the three bunched receivers. Hall let Crawford get behind him, turned around late, and barely got off the ground when the ball sailed over his head and right into Santana’s hands. By then, Crawford was behind Santana.
Larry Brooks, whom Pro Football Focus graded as the second best safety in college football for that weekend, lined up deep at the 7 and was in perfect position in the end zone when the ball was released.
But he never backed up, going sideways as the ball came down and watching it go over his head to his left as Santana snatched it.
No one but Santana touched the ball. Fritz said it appeared that every defender was waiting for someone else to make a play, in direct contrast to what they discussed on the sideline after he called timeout before the snap.
"We wanted to go over everything, which is what we did,” Fritz said. “We just didn't execute it.”