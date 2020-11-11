Lou Hudson is Vice President of Advertising for Majors & Nationals for all Advocate brands and markets. She joined The Advocate in 2012, bringing more than 25 years of experience as a sales and marketing leader in New York, Chicago and Miami markets as part of Knight Ridder, Tribune and ADVO.
Hudson is a member of three national business and advertising organizations: Multi-Cultural Executives, National Marketing Association and National Advertising & Marketing Coalition.
Locally, she is involved in community organizations including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Pennington Foundation, Rotary Club and Catholic Charities.
Hudson is a native of Yucatan, Mexico, but grew up in Arlington, Texas, where she attended the University of Texas, and Texas A&M for graduate work. She is a resident of Baton Rouge and is married to Chip Coulter. Together, they have four daughters. She is also fluent in Spanish.