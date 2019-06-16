Mignon Eloise Daly
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Scranton Daly
• Graduated from Metairie Park Country Day
• Attending the University of Texas
Miss Mignon Eloise Daly is Barcelona-bound at the end of the summer to take business classes in the hope of expanding her cultural and scholastic horizons.
"As a 14-year French learner, this trip will be a new, eye-opening experience," she notes. "At the end of it, I hope to have gained a broader view of the way that businesses in foreign countries operate on a day-to-day basis, adding a layer of depth to my traditional courses back at school in the fall."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Scranton Daly. Her mother is the former Alexis Anne Breaux.
At Country Day, Mignon was captain of the soccer team, a student ambassador, member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, in the Cum Laude and National Honor Societies, received the Williams College Book Award and placed fourth in the state literary rally in French.
At UT in Austin, Texas, Mignon is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, plays intramural soccer, is part of the Texas Advertising Group, on the dean's honor list, an Honors day 2019 College Scholar and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Honor Society.
She has in public relations, volunteered with CASA, Sideline Pass and Camp Longhorn.
During her sub-deb season, she was a maid in Squires and Harlequins, lieutenant in Les Pierrettes and a lady-in-waiting in Dorians.