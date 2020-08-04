Dale Doty, chancellor of River Parishes Community College, has announced his retirement from the position effective Dec. 31.
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors will discuss the pending vacancy in future meetings.
Doty has served as chancellor since 2013. Under his leadership, the college has increased business partnerships and opened three new educational and workforce development facilities to serve more than 3,700 noncredit students in the last year, according to a news release.
"Serving as chancellor of RPCC has been an absolute pleasure," said Doty. "Seven years ago, we were teaching students in subpar facilities. Today, our students, faculty, and staff are learning and working in first-class facilities that are helping to move the needle of workforce development in the River Parishes region. The college's relationship and reputation with business and industry have never been better. I am grateful to the business community and our faculty and staff for the great work they have done to improve our students' lives. River Parishes Community College is in a great place and is poised for greater success in the years ahead."
"Seven years ago, Dale inherited a college in transition. Yet he engaged the faculty, staff, students, and community and built a college that is meeting the needs of the communities it serves," said Monty Sullivan, president of LCTCS. "Dale has left an indelible mark on his colleagues and the community. We wish him and his family well in retirement."