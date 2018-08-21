Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dismissed one of the city’s leading affordable-housing advocates from the board that governs the Housing Authority of New Orleans.
Andreanecia Morris, who had served on HANO's board since 2016, said she was informed this month that her services were no longer needed.
The Cantrell administration did not respond Monday to a request for comment about the matter. Members of city boards and commissions serve at the pleasure of the mayor, and Cantrell had already removed three other HANO members -- Vonda Rice, Donna Johnigan and Cantrese Wilson -- before asking Morris to leave.
Cantrell filled their spots and another that opened when Dwayne Bernal left the board almost two years ago with new members Kim Piper, Sharon Jasper, Lisha Wheeler and Casius Pealer. When fully constituted, the board has eight members.
Morris heads the activist group HousingNOLA, whose strategy for affordable housing has been a model for Cantrell and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s adminstrations. She’s also the chairwoman of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance, a collaborative of nonprofit homebuilders and community development corporations.
But she’s been critical in recent months of Gregg Fortner, HANO’s executive director, for what she’s said has been his failure to keep the board informed of some decisions. She was one of three board members who voted in July not to renew Fortner’s contract, and has verbally sparred with him at public board meetings.
Fortner, at the July meeting, ultimately promised to submit quarterly reports to the board about his performance, and the five board members who comprise its majority agreed to keep him on another year.
Separately, Morris has pushed Cantrell’s administration and the City Council to consider mandatory “inclusionary zoning,” a policy that would require developers to reserve units for low- and moderate-income residents.
Officials for now are considering three options, and Morris has criticized all three, calling for stronger language so that politicians can’t reverse course later on affordability.
It’s unclear if Cantrell has tapped Morris’ replacement. Morris said last week that she didn’t know why she was given the boot, but that her departure doesn’t mean she’ll quit speaking out on behalf of residents who need quality affordable housing.
“I want the agency to be successful because it serves so many people,” Morris said of HANO. “My role inside of (the Housing Alliance) and Housing NOLA will continue to be a watchdog, to ensure that this comes to pass.”