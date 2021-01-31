TJ Ribs in Carencro possible in 2022
TJ Ribs, the popular Baton Rouge eatery that bought property in Lafayette Parish four years ago, is still interested in opening an Acadiana location, possibly in 2022.
Owner Burke Moran said the company is reopening its Prairieville location using a fast casual concept and if the concept is successful, the company will move forward on building a Carencro location within 18 months on property next to Prejean’s Restaurant.
The company first announced the Carencro location in late 2017 as part of plans to expand into the Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport markets. The company bought two acres in Carencro in late 2016, land records show.
“We battled Kaliste Saloom (Road) and Ambassador (Caffery Parkway) way too many times to realize the traffic was overwhelming,” Burke said of the location. “We love the Carencro area, and that’s why we picked that lot. Lots of action is happening in the north Lafayette area, and we want to be a part of it.”
Plans initially called for the restaurant to also include an outdoor space with a cooking area, tables and a playground. Those plans have been scrapped, Moran said.
UL, Black chamber plan mentorship program
The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the Greater Southwest Chamber of Commerce to host a six-week business incubator program.
Accelerate Northside, a startup and small business program, will begin next month and include six weekly sessions to help anyone with a business idea or interests. It’s open to existing businesses, anyone who has a side-hustle business or anyone with a business idea.
Classes, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., start Feb. 20 and end March 27.
Contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or (337) 456-1810.
Acadiana homelessness jumped 82% in 2020
The face of the homeless community in Acadiana changed significantly in 2020, Catholic Charities director Kim Boudreaux said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Boudreaux noted how the pattern of people moving in with family following loss of a job or income was no longer an option due to the coronavirus pandemic. Homelessness surged during the year with family homelessness skyrocketing, she said.
The conversation can be heard at discoverlafayette.net.
Since January 2020, the Acadiana region has experienced an 82% increase in homelessness (with family homelessness up over 200% since March 2020), along with a 77% decrease in emergency shelter beds. Boudreaux’s agency transferred clients into hotels with staff continuing to offer the same services.
“Prevention is such an important part of this puzzle,” she said. “The experience of losing your home is very traumatic, especially if you have children. Right now, not having shelter options makes it very difficult.
“Then other things fall apart for the family: you lose your job, the kids don’t go to school and they fall behind. By the time you factor in the cost of rehousing with deposits and getting restabilized, we would all have been better off if we could have prevented the loss of housing from the beginning.”
In March 2020, Catholic Charities counted 166 people in its homeless program, and unsheltered homelessness had been at an all-time low as the organization did not turn people away, offering a place to sleep even if it was on the floor. But the pandemic was a challenge, and the agency closed St. Joseph’s Diner.
Catholic Charities has been offering rent assistance to both tenants and landlords, with funding coming from Community Development Block Grants from Lafayette Consolidated Government. The agency distributed on average $200,000 a month last year for rent and utility assistance, dwarfing the $300,000 handed out in all of 2019.
Grocery store to open on Jefferson Blvd.
A Monroe pharmacist who has businesses in cities across the state, including one to open soon in New Orleans, will open a grocery store in an area of Lafayette that lacks access to food.
Dr. Richard Djapni, who recently purchased Matassa’s Market on the edge of French Quarter, will open a store at 616 Jefferson Blvd. in the former Jefferson Drug Store building, said Adrian Nagy, a business consultant for the project.
The 45,000-square-foot store will offer fresh vegetables and whole grains in an area that “is between two food desert areas in Lafayette,” Nagy said.
“When you look at it, probably a mile or half-mile residents have low access to fresh fruits and whole grains,” she said.
The store will occupy the old drug store and the LA Consultants space next door. The remaining space will be occupied by an independent pharmacist, she said.
A groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5 and the store is expected to open early next year. It will have the equivalent of 14 full-time employees, she said.
Djapni is a native of Cameroon, who has ties to Lafayette and owns pharmacies and grocery stores in Alexandria, Monroe, Shreveport and St. Francisville, Nagy said.
Djapni bought the entire building and the lot in December 2019 from Robertson Properties, court records show.