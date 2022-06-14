BBR Creative is accepting applications for the 2022 CreateAthon, a 24-hour creative marketing marathon. CreateAthon is a national organization whose mission is to champion effective, nonprofit marketing through pro bono “creative marathons.” BBR is accepting applications through July 8.
For 24 hours, the BBR team will cease all regular operations to focus their time and talents on marketing for nonprofits in the community. Since 2019, through a partnership with CreateAthon, BBR has donated over $382,000 worth of marketing services across nine Louisiana nonprofits, including Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, 323-HELP (211), Miles Perret Cancer Services, and Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing. This year’s event is Sept. 22-23 and will provide free production deliverables for selected nonprofits.
CreateAthon service offerings include:
- Social media strategy and content development
- Email marketing
- Event branding, planning and promotion
- Marketing and advertising campaign development
- Marketing "blueprint"
Applicants must be registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State as a 501(c)(3) organization and in need of marketing support. In alignment with BBR’s giving philosophy, they are specifically selected to support organizations that focus on family and community welfare, health care services, education, youth programs or the arts.
Nonprofits are selected prior to the event, giving representatives time to visit the agency, meet the team and discuss their organizations’ unique marketing needs. Nonprofit partners will be vetted and selected by committee. All applicants will be contacted whether selected or not. Nonprofits interested in learning more or those who may have questions prior to or during the application process are encouraged to contact createathon@bbrcreative.com.