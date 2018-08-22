ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Smoked Chicken Legs
Makes 18 one-leg servings. Recipe is by Brenton Day.
18 chicken drumsticks with skin
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried sage
2 tablespoons olive oil
1. Rinse and pat dry the drumsticks.
2. In a small bowl, mix together the seasonings.
3. Lightly coat drumsticks with olive oil then rub on the seasoning mixture.
4. Heat a smoker to about 220 F. Add smoker wood chips right before adding the meat.
5. Cook drumsticks for about 1 to 3 hours depending on size, rotating midway, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F in the thickest part. Serve warm.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Spinach Pie
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 pounds spinach, rinsed and chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 eggs, lightly beaten
4 ounces goat cheese, softened
1 cup crumbled goat cheese
8 sheets phyllo dough
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly oil a 9-by-9-inch baking pan.
2. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until slightly brown and tender.
3. Stir in spinach, basil and vinegar. Add sugar, salt and pepper.
4. Cook stirring constantly until spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
5. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, then whisk in softened goat cheese. Stir in spinach mixture. Fold in goat cheese crumbles.
6. Lay one sheet of phyllo dough in the bottom of the baking pan. Brush with oil then repeat with three more sheets of phyllo.
7. Spread spinach and cheese mixture into pan and fold overhanging dough over filling. Brush with oil, then layer remaining 4 sheets of phyllo dough, brushing each with oil.
8. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Cut into squares and serve immediately.