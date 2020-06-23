Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology, through the Department of Computer Science, is sponsoring the Lion’s Code CyberCamp, a news release said. The camp is being offered free of charge as a community service.
The 100% online summer computer camp is a three-day program especially designed for students in grades 8 - 12. No prior coding or extensive experience with computers is needed. Students with more advanced skills should also register in order to explore advanced computing.
Camp sessions run daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 20-22. Although the program is free, registration is required no later than 4 p.m. July 6, due to limited class size. Registration is available at www.southeastern.edu/lionscode.
Instructor of Computer Science and Camp Coordinator Bonnie Achee said all student campers will come away with greater personal knowledge and confidence, as well as take their computer skills to the next level. It is a rare opportunity for students in grades 8 - 12 to work directly with Southeastern’s cutting-edge computer science faculty and IT professional staff, she said.
Bonus activities include learning about the range of career opportunities in information technology and educational options to help students plan for the future.
For information, email lionscodecamp@southeastern.edu.