Shucking and eating contests, along with food and music, are in store at the OYSTER FESTIVAL, in Woldenberg Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and treat yourself to books, art, CDs, sheet music and more at bargain prices during the SYMPHONY BOOK FAIR Friday ($15 before 3 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday (free), 9 a.m. daily at the Lakefront Arena.
Be afraid! Tickets for single movies are still available for the OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL, a celebration of horror and suspense. Most showings at Le Petit Theatre. Through Sunday. overlookfilmfest.com