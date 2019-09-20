The Delta Sigma Theta sorority next week will host a candidates' forum in conjunction with the Baton Rouge NAACP and the Urban League. The event will be at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The groups say all candidates will be given a few minutes to make remarks and take questions. The general public is invited to attend.
“This is a very important election, so our Sorority and partners are committed to help inform and educate our residents on who the candidates are and where they stand on issues of concern to our community,” said Chi Joseph Franklin, president of Baton Rouge Sigma.
More information can be had by sending an email to brsigma@gmail.com or calling 225-802-7715.
Delta Sigma Theta is a non-profit organization founded in 1913 by 22 women at Howard University. It currently has more than 200,000 predominately black college-educated women, and the Baton Rouge chapter has more than 300 members.