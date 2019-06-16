Shelby Olivia Bradley
• Attends Riverdale High School
Using her effervescent personality to help others is a goal for Miss Shelby Olivia Bradley, noting her idea of a perfect day includes "being able to use my gifts and talents to help others, putting a smile on someone else's face, ... being present in every moment, knowing that I have given my all to make my family and those that have invested in me proud."
She is the daughter of Mr. Felton Bradley Jr. and Ms. Diedra Bradley.
At Riverdale High School, Shelby is a senator on the student council, a cheerleader, and a member of the track team. She participates in the talented art and theater programs, and is an international baccalaureate art student.
An entrepreneur, she is the owner of her own dance studio, an artist and model, and has worked as a counselor at the Dillard University STEM program camp and teacher assistant at a dance school.
She will be presented during the 2020 Carnival season by the Original Illinois Club.