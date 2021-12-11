It's been a particularly bad year for fatal car crashes in Lafayette Parish, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. As of mid-November, there were 28 fatalities related to car incidents in 2021 compared to the 26 people who lost their lives on the road last year.

Lafayette Parish is following state and national trends. Statewide, roadway fatalities already exceeded the total for 2020, according to the DOTD data — 828 last year and 896 in 2021. In addition, Louisiana experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 15 crashes and 20 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29.

Nationwide, an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020, a U.S. Department of Transportation report found in October. It is the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.

As Louisiana prison population drops, private firms turn to immigration contracts for revenue Detention facilities in Louisiana that lost population and funding under Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice reform measures have benefite…

“Lafayette Parish represents 12% of the fatalities and 23% of the crashes in Louisiana, and it’s parish No. 13 in terms of fatalities so far in 2021,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in an interview with The Advocate. “What we are seeing is an increase in concerning driving behavior. People think they are able to go faster.”

Nov. 20 was a particularly deadly night. In Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, seven people died in two fatal crashes over the course of a few hours, including three teenagers who were Hahnville High School 2021 graduates and freshmen at Nicholls State University.

“There isn’t an average profile of the victims of crashes. It’s a variety of folks regardless of the gender, the age, and the race,” Wilson said. “I think that the challenge has to do with people unrestrained and people being distracted or intoxicated who become a danger for themselves and the others.”

GoFundMe campaign raised almost $50,000 for families of teenagers dead in Saturday's car crash A GoFundMe campaign raised almost $50,000 in less than 24 hours to help the families of the three teenagers who lost their lives in a car cras…

State officials said the increase in traffic deaths is a combination of factors. The pandemic-related restrictions forced businesses to close and meant fewer cars to on the road.

“However, less traffic led to more speeding, and too many people were not wearing their seat belts, which always leads to more fatalities,” Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, said Wednesday.

The rash of fatalities became a rural problem as well as an urban issue, state officials explained. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old passenger was killed in Lafayette Parish in an early morning crash after the driver’s vehicle hit a ditch embankment near Pitt Road in the Ossun area. The passenger was not properly restrained, Louisiana State Police said in a press release at the time.

“Based on the accidents that we are seeing, the majority of them are not a result of pavement or road conditions,” Wilson said. “It’s the result of wrong driving.”

+9 'A new generation of bilingual Louisianans:' French Ambassador praises passion for Acadiana heritage Philippe Étienne, French Ambassador to the United States, on a three-day diplomatic mission in Louisiana, celebrated the resilience of the Fre…

Still, traffic and rough roads represent a source of stress and fatigue for Lafayette area drivers, especially in the city.

A recent report by TRIP, a nonprofit organization that researches data on transportation issues, found that motorists in Lafayette spend an average of an additional $2,027 annually for car-related expenses. That amount represents the cost of driving on rough roads, the cost of lost time in traffic congestion, and the economic cost of serious and fatal traffic crashes.

The TRIP report also found that 39% of major roads in Lafayette are in poor condition and another 23% in mediocre conditions.

Traffic issues are likely to be highlighted Wednesday, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, when the results of a quality-of-life survey for Lafayette Parish will be announced during CivicCon Acadiana. One Acadiana commissioned the survey through Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, which polled Lafayette residents to ask questions about the quality of life, including economic conditions, job security, safety and traffic.

Meanwhile, with the Christmas holidays approaching, the message from DOTD is clear: “Put on your seat belts, avoid any distraction, don’t drive intoxicated or if you are tired," said Secretary Wilson. "Most of the crashes depend on us.”