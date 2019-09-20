The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will provide free child safety seat installations and compliance checks across the state Saturday.
In recognition of National Seat Check Saturday, certified technicians will be available at various locations from 9 a.m. to noon to ensure parents and caregivers are complying with a new child safety seat law that went into effect Aug. 1.
The law, according to a press release from LHSC, is intended to keep children from prematurely graduating to the next level of restraints to better protect them for a longer period of time.
Anyone who transports a child in a vehicle can take their child safety seat to the following locations to make sure the seat is appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight:
- Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge
- Divine Mercy Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner
- Cajun Harley-Davidson, 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd., Scott
- Walmart, 880 N. Highway 190, Covington
Technicians will also be available to install the seats correctly.