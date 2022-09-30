The chairperson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has been named as the top housing commissioner in the country by a national organization, and the local agency won five awards recognizing its initiatives.
Dianna Payton was honored for developing financial, political and community support for the authority, the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials said. Its convention was held in San Diego during September.
The agency's chief executive, J. Wesley Daniels Jr., praised Payton for “steadfast guidance and laser vision."
Payton has served on the agency board since 2015 and led it since 2017.
The agency received five "Merit Awards" for its programs:
“Tech Tools Initiative,” which identified and helped school-age children and families in need of internet access or higher bandwidth and technology tools when schools were often closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Bell Ringers” celebrated affordable housing residents’ move to market-rate housing or even to homeownership.
“Beds for Kids and Babies” grew after the authority some children in the parish were sleeping on pallets and babies were sleeping in their parent's beds. The housing authority raised more than $25,000 in community funds and installed 50 new beds and bedding and 17 safe cribs for families.
“Harmony Gardens for Wellness” fought food insecurity, particularly in North Baton Rouge and in the inner city. The housing authority, with Baton Roots, and installed 84 raised and ground level vegetable garden beds at 11 communities.
“Telling the Affordable Housing Story” detailed the housing authority's internal and external communications program work to dispel the age-old perception of public housing as a drain on the economy and home of underachievers.