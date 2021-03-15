Crawfish Relays Results
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Teurlings Catholic, 163. 2, Cecilia, 112. 3, New Iberia, 83. 4, Breaux Bridge, 62. 5, North Vermilion, 55. 6, Notre Dame, 40. 7, Church Point, 28. 8, St. Martinville, 8. 9, Port Barre, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Dondre Sampy, CEC, 11.20. 2, Ethan Guidry, NV, 11.64. 3, Ethan Auzenne, TC, 11.71.
200 – 1, Cameron Livings, CEC, 23.53. 2, Nicholas Underwood, TC, 23.61. 3, Jacquet Livings, NISH, 23.90.
400 – 1, Angelo Neveu, 54.63. 2, Waltavian Kelly, SM, 55.20. 3, McKarley Roberts, CEC, 55.71.
800 – 1, Dylan Credeur, TC, 2:06.12. 2, Hunter Landry, NISH, 2:08.68. 3, Cameron Kelley, TC, 2:09.91.
1600 – 1, Chapin Stewart, TC, 4:47.21. 2, Dylan Trahan, NV, 5:00.01. 3, Asa Leger, TC, 5:02.82.
3200 – 1, Jude Guidry, TC, 10:59.15. 2, Nate Bernard, TC, 11:10.79. 3, Hunter Landry, NISH, 12:07.56.
110H – 1, Amire Ledet, NISH, 15.82. 2, Hayden Vice, TC, 17.75. 3, Robert Miller, TC, 18.00.
300H – 1, Amire Ledet, NISH, 43.38. 2, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 43.86. 3, Riley Viator, NV, 46.21.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Cecilia, 44.10, 2, Teurlings, 44.54. 3, Breaux Bridge, 45.40.
4x200 – 1, Cecilia, 1:31.61. 2, Teurlings, 1:32.92. 3, Breaux Bridge, 1:33.40.
4x400 – 1, Teurlings, 3:35.24. 2, Breaux Bridge, 3:52.09. 3, North Vermilion, 3:54.39.
4x800 – 1, Teurlings, 8:48.44. 2, North Vermilion, 10:00.00.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Dale Jones, NISH. 43-10. 2, Landen Guidry, BB, 42-6. 3, Gabriel LeBlanc, BB, 40-7.
DIS – 1, Nicholas Gautreaux, ND, 131-2. 2, Newland, TC, 124-11. 3, Josh Lejeune, ND, 122-5.
JAV – 1, Jacob Manuel, TC, 160-7. 2, Thomas Buller, TC, 117-6. 3, Storm Williams, CEC, 117-6/
LJ – 1, Amire Ledet, NIS'H, 21-9. 2, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 21-6. 3, Khaled Babineaux, CP, 20-10.
TJ – 1, Amire Ledet, NISH, 45-0. 2, Nicholas Swacker, ND, 40-2. 3, Trey Grogan, CEC, 37-0.
HJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 6-0. 2, Kyser Patt, BB, 6-0. 3, Khaled Babineaux, CP, 5-10.
PV – 1, Damica Blanchard, NISH, 8-0. 2, Braxton Hebert, CEC, 7-0. 3, Luke LeBlanc, ND, NH.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, Teurlings Catholic, 125. 2, New Iberia, 104. 3, North Vermilion, 101. 4, Notre Dame, 69. 5, Breaux Bridge, 52. 6, Church Point, 49. 7, Cecilia, 34. 8, Port Barre, 28. 9, St. Martinville, 8.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Ja'Naya Mouton, BB, 13.03. 2, Jade Lewis, NV, 13.06. 3, Jordan Washington, NV, 13.35.
200 – 1, Ja'Naya Mourton, BB, 26.95. 2, Jade Lewis, NV, 27.87. 3, Jorden Washington, NV. 28/00.
400 – 1, Jace Myers, NV, 1:02.91. 2, Jacquel Williams, CEC, 1:06.46. 3, Juliane Boleyn, TC, 1:06.58.
800 – 1, Lexi Guidry, TC, 2:36.23. 2, Lenzie Buller, PB, 2:43.36. 3, Grace Richard, TC, 2:42.48.
1600 – 1, Paige Broussard, TC, 6:16.78. 2, Arianna Brown, NISH, 6:17.56. 3, Claire Daigle, TC, 6:42.38.
3200 – 1, Mackenzie Olinger, ND, 12:!1.06. 2, Angelle Dupuis, TC, 13:32.73. 3, Mary Harris, TC, 14::02.31.
100H – 1, Olivia Bundy, CP, 16.19. 2, Amelia Dupuis, TC, 19.59. 3, Jmya Jones, SM, 20.04.
300H – 1, Olivia Bundy, CP, 46.87. 2, Jahnesha Campbell, NV,52.65. 3, Amelia Dupuis, TC, 57.02.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Notre Dame, 52.78. 2,New Iberia, 53.78. 3, Breaux Bridge, 54.82.
4x200 – 1, New Iberia, 1:53.35. 2, Notre Dame, 1:54.10. 3, Teurlings, 2:54.51.
4x400 – 1, Teurlings, 4:29.10. 2, North Vermilion, 4:31.43. 3, New Iberia, 4:38.73.
4x800 – 1,Teurlings, 10:59.08. 2, North Vermilion, 12:52.47.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Johna Lewis, NV, 34-0. 2, Mary Hebert, ND, 30-7. 3, Emma Lemaire, TC, 29-10.
DIS – 1, Victoria Weber, CEC, 101-0. 2, Journee Crutcher, BB, 95-0. 3, Mary Hebert, ND, 93-0.
JAV – 1, Marcey Dailey, CP, 101-2. 2, Malanie Francis, PB, 97-1. 3, Gabrielle Welch, ND, 94-7.
LJ – 1, Kelles Boutte, NISH, 15-9.5. 2, Zoriada Davis, NISH, 15-6.5. 3, Aysiah Davis, PB, 15-3.
TJ – 1, Zoriada Davis, NISH, 32-3. 2, Leila Segura, NISH, 31-11. 3, Ellen Cormier, ND, 31-2.5.
HJ – 1, Kelles Boutte, NISH, 4-10. 2, Jacquel Williams, CEC, 4-8. 3, Johnesha Campbell, NV, 4-8.
PV – 1, Addison Richey, TC, 11-4. 2, Isabella Meche, TC, 8-6. 3, Lindsey Doucet, BB, 4-6.