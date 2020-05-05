To stem an outbreak of algae blooms at City Park Lake, BREC will begin treating the water with aquatic herbicides, a "last resort" after a mild winter and a warm spring failed to kill off the lake's unsightly vegetation.

The treatments will be applied in conservative doses and take place every seven to 10 days beginning this month and concluding at the start of July.

The chemicals are labeled as safe for both humans and wildlife, although BREC will take precautions to maintain a 100-foot perimeter around wherever they spray to keep pedestrians at a safe distance.

The park system said the chemical will not affect the more than 500 bottom-feeding carp that were released in December as a short-term solution to the invasive coon tail and algae that's overtaken the 60-acre lake.

Officials will closely monitor the oxygen levels in the water to ensure the existing fish population remains healthy.

BREC's superintendent, Corey Wilson, said the measure is a temporary fix to increase the lake's aesthetics and health until it can be dredged.

Much of the lake system’s issues with overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and fish kills can be blamed on its depth, or lack thereof. At approximately 3.5 feet deep on average, the lakes are too shallow. That allows the water to get too warm, causing algae, duckweed and coontail to grow excessively.

State and local leaders announced in November they had “cobbled together” nearly $50 million to revitalize and dredge the six long-neglected lakes near LSU and City Park.

“The planning efforts to dredge all lakes in the City-Brooks Community Park and LSU system will continue and, in the future, this project will solve the underlying issues causing the blooms," Wilson said.