Louisiana Tech University recently announced the names of students on its spring quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade-point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade-point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Students from the region include:
Livingston
Albany: Avereigh Ellen Barras*
Denham Springs: Dayne Logan Armstrong, Claire Elise Aydell, Cora Lucille Bonewitz*, Gabriel T. Collier*, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Kaley Ann Fontenot, Adam Peter Giarrusso, Kaylee Nicole Hibbard*, Lauren Ashley Marchand, Alex B. Murray, Natalie Kay Stewart, Jonah Neal Thomason
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton
Livingston: Hayden Dayne Thigpen
Maurepas: Rose Camille Emery*
Walker: Nicholas T. Duncan*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Nathan Battles*, Kamryn Murphy, Jordyn Maddie Neal*
Fluker: Alexis Erica Kent
Hammond: David C. Anthon, Hyla O. Beachy*, Jacob Marc Becerra, Emma Grace Broadwater, Timothy C. Huhn, Matthew Devon Miller, Brandon Oubre, Blair Logan Rodrigue*, Jonathan Edward Trahan
Kentwood: Kaylee Alexis Houeye*
Loranger: Mya Caitlin Bardwell, Coy David Disher
Ponchatoula: Jayden M. Berthelot*, Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford, Lucas Emile Drake, Andrew David Falcon*, Sara Kate Falcon*, Kristen M. Graves, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Emily Marie Sziber*, Lauren A. Welch*