Skye Alexandra de la Vergne Ward
• Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Lawrence Hawkins Ward of Pass Christian, Mississippi
• Graduated from St. Patrick Catholic School
• Attending Yale University
The creative arts have a strong appeal for Miss Skye Alexandra de la Vergne Ward, and that creative streak may be what draws her to Mary Shelley's original "Frankenstein" as her favorite book.
"It's an incredible story because the reader is sucked into this world of two very complex characters that are both very misunderstood," notes Skye. "The story shows what happens when something that's innocent and made to love is isolated for its differences from those considered normal. It's a love story between a creator and its creation gone bad. It makes the reader think about how important it is to try and understand people and not just write them off because they look different or seem frightening at first glance."
She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Lawrence Hawkins Ward. Her mother is the former Ysonde Alexandra de la Vergne.
At the Biloxi, Mississippi, high school, Skye was secretary of the Drama Society, a member of the volleyball team, student council and in the National Honor Society. She was in the Hall of Fame, on the honor roll and received academic awards in English, religion and math.
At the New Haven, Connecticut, university, she is active in the Yale Drama Coalition and has worked in a variety of shows as stage manager, assistant director and assistant producer. She is also involved with the Yale Film Festival.
She has also been a reporter for the Gazebo Gazette, a Mississippi newspaper, and outreach coordinator for the Committee for a Better New Orleans.