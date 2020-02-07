Acadian Hospice, an LHC Group hospice and palliative care organization has opened a new office in the Oil Center.

Located at 413 Travis St, Suite 100, the new office has allowed nearly 30 year old company to expand and hire on more caregivers and staff and increase the number of patients to 50 they can care for at a time.

"We believe in quality and excellence and service to the community, so at all our offices we make sure we're not just caring for people, but also educating them on not just our agency, but also hospice and home care and palliative care," said Rose Campbell, executive director of Acadian Hospice.

Acadian Hospice has multiple offices and locations in Lafayette and satellite locations in New Iberia, Abbeville, Kaplan, Franklin, Opelousas and Jennings.