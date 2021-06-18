with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. What's on the agenda for today? Louisiana oil and gas officials are breathing easier after the court ruling earlier this week, downtown Opelousas unveils its master plan and Juneteenth events for the weekend:
Louisiana oil executives executive breathing a little easier after judge ruling
Chett Chiassion, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, said the delay in lease sales had no immediate effect on oil production, but President Biden's order to pause leasing certainly impacted the attitude of oil workers in the bayou community. “The oil industry has been on a downward slope for years,” he said. “It felt like the administration was kicking us while we were down.” Read the story here.
Master plan for downtown Opelousas unveiled
With one referring to it as “the people’s plan,” the master plan for the downtown Opelousas could be one that creates a vibrant heart of the historic St. Landry Parish city if officials work together to make it happen, officials said Thursday. Read the story here.
Juneteenth organizers planning around rain; see event list
Juneteenth event organizers in Lafayette have curated an array of family-friendly and educational events to commemorate the liberation holiday this weekend, even as projected tropical weather has necessitated changes to the event schedule. See the full story here.
Check out the latest building permits
Who's building where in Acadiana? See the building permits issued June 7-11. See the full story here.