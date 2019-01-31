A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday on vehicular homicide and other counts following an October crash involving a tow truck that left his two passengers dead.

Tamyron Glasper, 22, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on South Foster Drive when the car lost traction on the wet road, according to his arrest report. Glasper overcorrected and caused the car to slide sideways into the path of a tow truck traveling the opposite direction.

Investigators used the skid marks to calculate the Honda's speed at 58 mph when Glasper lost control. The speed limit there is 40 mph, police noted in the arrest report.

The car's two passengers died as a result of the crash — one immediately on the scene and the other later in the hospital.

Glasper was also transported to the hospital with injuries from the crash. He tested positive for marijuana use and police found a baggie of marijuana inside the car, according to police.

Investigators "determined that the (collision was) due to the excessive speeding and reckless, negligent driving" of Glasper.

He was booked into Parish Prison on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count each of speeding, careless operation, insurance required and possession of marijuana.