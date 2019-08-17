Five people will be honored when the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation holds its sixth annual gala on Oct. 24 at the Old Governor’s Mansion.
Clarence Williams, Lil Buck Sinegal, Rob Payer, Willie Durrisseau and Bobby Rush will receive awards from the foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating Baton Rouge blues culture.
Williams will receive the Blues Original Award, which goes to those who shaped the blues sound and whose music flourished during the height of the blues era. Born in Plaquemine in 1893, Williams played the piano in New Orleans and became one of the primary pianists on scores of blues records recorded in New York during the 1920s.
Sinegal will receive the Blues Tribute Award presented to those whose influence still thrives after their death. Born Paul Alton Sinegal in Lafayette in 1944, he started as a session musician at Excello Records, working with musicians such as Slim Harpo and Lazy Lester. Sinegal recorded with Rockin' Dopsie, as well as Katie Webster and Lil' Bob. Sinegal died in June.
Payer will receive the Blues Emissary Award, presented to one who advocates for the blues and advances its interest locally and beyond. As a longtime educator of Baton Rouge blues music, Payer has been production director and music director for WBRH, 90.3 FM, and KBRH, 1260 AM, keeping the blues alive with special programming, guest players and interviews along with educating promising broadcasting students.
Durrisseau will receive the Living Legend Award, presented to a musician whose music and musical influence peaked and instead of waning became legendary and is still playing the blues. Durrisseau, who turned 100 on Feb. 20, still plays the old Creole style with his fiddle. The scratchy, bluesy style, which influenced zydeco and Cajun music, can be traced back to the 17th century, when slaves from Haiti arrived in south Louisiana. Born in St. Landry Parish, Durrisseau played fiddle at the rural house dances of the 1930s. He has memories of Creole accordion greats Amédé Ardoin and Wilfred "Ezeb" Lazard.
Rush will receive the Red Stick Blues Award, presented to a local influential recording artist who is still touring, playing and spreading the Baton Rouge-area blues locally and worldwide. Born in 1933 in Homer, Rush has been awarded 17 blues music awards and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2006. Rush won his first Grammy Award in 2017, Best Traditional Blues Album for "Porcupine Meat." He appeared in the film "The Road to Memphis," which is part of the series "The Blues" produced by Martin Scorsese.
The event sparks a partnership between the foundation and Pal Productions and Preserve Louisiana, formerly the Foundation for Historical Louisiana. Entertainment will include music from Blue Monday All Stars and DJ Swamp Boogie.
For information or gala tickets, visit BonTempsTix.com.