EDWARD SPOTS IS NOT SHY ABOUT BEING SHY. The “extroverted introvert” (as he calls himself) is a bubbly, engaging 28-year-old native New Orleanian who, despite tons of apparent success in the world of dance — something a dancer with the most rudimentary training knows is a Herculean feat — still feels insecure about his career.
“I never feel like I’ve done enough,” Spots says. “I’m always questioning what I’m doing. I never feel as accomplished as people think I am. … I want to do more. I need to work harder.”
Even though he teaches ballet, modern and contemporary classes at studios around town, has a residency at New Orleans School of Ballet and is a member of Marigny Opera Ballet, New Orleans’ only full-time ballet company, Spots wanted to pile more on his plate after a nearly decade-long absence from his hometown. He branched into commercial work, filming TV spots for companies such as Walmart and Adidas, a music video (shot in Hawaii!) for musical duo JF&G and a vignette for the forthcoming feature-length silent film “American Rhapsody” by New Orleans-based director Garrett Bradley.
“That (film) is the highlight of my time (back) here in New Orleans so far,” Spots says.
He began his training in New Orleans with some of the more “old school” teachers, such as Diane Carney and Harvey Hysell of Ballet Hysell. As a teenager, Spots left home to study dance at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts and attended summer intensives at institutions that churn out some of the greatest dancers and choreographers of the modern era: Joffrey Ballet School in New York, Joffrey Heartland in Kansas City, Kansas, The Washington School of Ballet and The Ailey School, the latter of which offered him a position touring with its second company. Traveling with Ailey II took Spots all over the world. He made a point of learning the language and culture at each tour stop, and thoroughly embraced his role as an ambassador of art and expression.
It hasn’t been easy, however. Spots grew up in the Magnolia Housing Project — an unlikely incubator for a professional dancer.
“Where I grew up on Washington (Avenue) and Lasalle (Street), that’s where all the second lines would pass,” he says. “I would watch and dance all the second lines in my living room. … Social dancing is still my favorite thing.”
Spots didn’t begin his training until middle school, which is detrimentally “late” in the ballet world, but being an underdog only made him work harder. Some of his teachers made it clear that he wasn’t the ideal dancer: no long, lean lines, supernatural flexibility, perfectly arched feet or superior turnout (the ability to rotate the legs outward using the hip joints). But this didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion.
“Because I struggled so much in academics, I fell in love with (dance) because it was something I could do,” he says. “I didn’t feel hindered by my learning curves … even though my first class was terrible! The whole thing was awful. … I remember seeing the studio sign and I pronounced it ‘bawl-let.’ … But I knew from that moment in my first ballet class, ‘I’m going to do this for the rest of my life.’”
One way he overcame the “limits” of his body type was to try other dance genres. Thanks to his time at the Ailey School, he’s found a second home in modern and contemporary dance. He trains and teaches several hours a day but still makes time to hit the gym or take yoga or Pilates classes to work on his flexibility and turnout.
“In ballet, we think the body is done at (age) 18,” Spots says. “But (general) fitness opened my eyes to the idea that your body can improve at 80 if you develop a good regimen.”
He also acknowledges ballet dancers’ (especially male dancers) struggle for acknowledgment in a society dominated by images of professional athletes in sports like basketball and football.
“It’s the same type of athleticism, maybe harder, but people don’t see that,” Spots says. “All they see is the grace and the lightness and the tutus and the pink. … It’s way more than that. I think the world is finally starting to see those other things, thanks to (people like) Misty Copeland, who have really set that tone.”
Where you can see him next: in Rameau’s “Pygmalion,” Nov. 8-11 at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, and in Ballet Louisiane’s production of “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at St. Martin’s Episcopal School
Must-haves
Notebooks — “I’ve been journaling since I was a kid. … I keep them as a reminder that if I dream it and write it down … it can manifest.”
Photograph — “I don’t know who this is, but I’ve had it since I was in boarding school. I just love the energy of this picture.”
“The Great Gatsby” — “I like the idea of Gatsby. I think it comes from the idea of being poor and he acquires all this wealth … and no one really knows who he is. … In the end it’s a very humble, subtle story … just a story of a very hard-working person.”
Versace cologne
Mask worn by his friend Alex Rodriguez, who unexpectedly died young — “He wore it as the Cavalier in ‘The Nutcracker.’ That mask reminds me of my friendship with him, and also how short life can be.”
Likes
Favorite place to get a poboy? “Gene’s (Po-boys) or Adams Street Grocery & Deli.”
Doberge or beignets? “Beignets.”
Favorite verse of “The 12 Y’ats of Christmas?” [Laughs] “I don’t even know what that is.”
Favorite choreographer of all time? “I really love Justin Peck (of New York City Ballet).”
Favorite variation you’ve ever danced? “The Bluebird variation (from “Sleeping Beauty”). It was the first one I learned, so I have an attachment to the music.”