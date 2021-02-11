Going to Spanish Town?
No, there's not a parade this weekend, but head on down to this historic neighborhood to see all the houses decked out for the Mardi Gras season anyway. Prizes go to the best-dressed homes. spanishtownmardigras.com
Shop in the name of love
The Main Street Market, at Fifth and Main streets downtown, has a Valentine's Day event running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Look for local handmade gifts, from spice blends to sweet chocolate-covered strawberries, goat's milk soaps to gift baskets. downtownbatonrouge.org
Relive the magic
Experience Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 2018 performances of "Cinderella" again, or for the first time, during virtual viewings running through Feb. 24. Tickets are $45 for unlimited views during those dates. one.bidpal.net/virtualcinderella/ticketing